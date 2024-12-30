Weather update: Delhi to see further dip in temp today as cold wave, dense fog grip North India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather update for December 30.

Delhi weather: The winter chill has begun tightening its grip across northern India, with several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, under a cold wave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi, the national capital, is also witnessing a significant drop in temperatures and the onset of dense fog. IMD has predicted thick fog cover for Delhi on Monday along with a further dip in mercury levels. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 18°C and the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6°C, as per the weather department.

Weather recap for Sunday

As per IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18°C on Sunday, 2°C below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 13°C, 6°C above the monthly average.

Delhi's AQI status

The air quality in Delhi worsened on Sunday compared to Saturday. At 4 PM on Sunday, Delhi’s 24-hour AQI was recorded at 225, falling under the "poor" category. Notably, areas like Anand Vihar, Siri Fort, and Vivek Vihar recorded AQI levels exceeding 300, categorizing them as "very poor."

AQI Classification:

0-50: Good

Good 51-100: Satisfactory

Satisfactory 101-200: Moderate

Moderate 201-300: Poor

Poor 301-400: Very Poor

Very Poor 401-500: Severe

pagoda tents for homeless people

Amid the ongoing winter chill, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

