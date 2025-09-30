Delhi weather during Dussehra: Cloudy sky, rainfall predicted till Oct 5, festivities likely to be affected Delhi weather during Dussehra: The IMD rain alert for Delhi-NCR stated that light to moderate rainfall is expected from September 30 till October 5, marking the end of the prolonged dry spell. On October 1, there will be cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle towards morning.

New Delhi:

Attention festive-goers! If you are planning to go to Durga Puja pandals for celebrations, take note. IMD has predicted heavy rains for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad for the next four-five days.

The IMD rain alert for Delhi-NCR stated that light to moderate rainfall is expected from September 30 till October 5, marking the end of the prolonged dry spell. On October 1, there will be cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle towards morning. And on October 2-3, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain in the day.

Waterlogging, traffic jams reported after heavy rains

Earlier in the day, waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in multiple areas after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday. Visuals shared on social media showed commuters wading through knee-deep rainwaters after heavy downpour.

Traffic disruptions were reported in multiple locations, including Zakhira underpass in Delhi. The underpass was heavily waterlogged, causing significant inconvenience to commuters in the city.

These areas witness severe traffic congestion

Other parts of south Delhi, including busy Mahatma Gandhi Road, NH-48, and Captain Gaur Marg from Lajpat Nagar, also witnessed severe traffic congestion.

Several areas around Netaji Subhash Place in Pitampura along with a significant stretch of the Outer Ring Road witnessed slow movement of vehicles because of heavy rains.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

In the meantime, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid waterlogged stretches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the Delhi-NCR region for the next four days.

Check weekly forecast

September 30: 36°C/27°C with 59% rain probability and passing showers

October 1: 36°C/27°C with 58% rain probability and overcast conditions

October 2: 37°C/25°C with 64% rain probability and passing showers

October 3: 34°C/25°C with 47% chance of isolated thunderstorms

October 4-5: 35°C/24-25°C with mostly sunny conditions and late showers

Check Delhi’s air quality index

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114 at 8 am, in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid waterlogged stretches.

