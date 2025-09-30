Airlines issue advisory after heavy rains lash Delhi, Noida: Traffic jams reported in several places Delhi rains: Several airlines including Air India and IndiGo asked passengers to be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual as a result of the heavy downpour in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams were reported at several places after heavy rains lashed Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on Tuesday with the IMD predicting more showers, which could potentially dampen the festive spirit across the region. Meanwhile, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air issued travel advisories, asking air passengers travelling to and from Delhi to check their flight status in the wake of the rainfall.

Notably, the heavy rains brought much-needed relief from the rising temperature in the city as thousands of devotees flocked to pandals across Delhi for the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert at 11.03 am and predicted rainfall in some parts of Delhi till 2 pm.

Check weather forecast for Gurugram, Noida, other places

According to IMD forecast, Haryana's Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Rewari, Nuh and Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Khatauli and Sakoti Tanda will receive light showers today.

In great cheers for locals, the sudden showers have brought down the temperature in the national capital, which has been experiencing unusually high temperatures this September.

Airlines issue travel advisory

Taking to X, Air India announced that the heavy rain could impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.

In a similar manner, IndiGo on X asked passengers to "be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual" as a result of the heavy downpour in Delhi

Likewise, Akasa Air issued a travel advisory and warned travellers to "anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport" in the national capital.

SpiceJet also issued one travel advisory and warned that flights may be affected due to the adverse weather in Delhi.

Temperature in Delhi-NCR

On Monday, the maximum temperature touched 37.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A day earlier, the city recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest September day in two years.

On September 5, 2023, Delhi logged 38.6 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle through the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 5.4 notches above normal. Relative humidity stood at 74 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 114 at 8 am, falling in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

