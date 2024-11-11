Delhi: Water supply to be hit for 16 hours today | Check timings, affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi water supply: The water supply in the national capital's Rohini area will be disrupted today (November 11) for 16 hours, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said. The water supply will be interrupted from 10 am onwards due to the installation of a flow meter.

"The work of installation of flow meter at 700 mm dia. outlet line of Rohini Sector-7 BPS is proposed to take up on November 11 from 10 am onwards for 16 hours. Therefore, water supply will not be available in the evening and may be available at low pressure in the morning of November 12," the statement said.

Affected areas

Areas expected to be affected include Rohini Sector-6, Sector-7, Sector-8, and neighbouring localities. While the water supply will be fully restored by November 12, residents may experience low water pressure that morning.

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said. The DJB advises residents to use water carefully during the shutdown. Water tankers will be available on request through the DJB helpline or the central control room.

