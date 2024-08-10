Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Delhi: Two children drown in rainwater-filled pond in Prem Nagar

Authorities quickly responded to the scene, retrieving the bodies and transporting them to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police are investigating the incident to ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 6:42 IST
Delhi police
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel during duty in New Delhi.

Two children, aged 9 and 15, drowned in a rainwater-filled pond in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Friday evening. The children had gone to the pond with two others after a heavy downpour. Police confirmed that the victims ventured too deep into the water, leading to the tragic incident. Their bodies were later taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

The tragedy occurred in a pond located in Rani Khera village, Prem Nagar, when four children from a nearby colony decided to visit the pond after the rain. Unfortunately, two of them ventured too deep into the water and drowned.

