Delhi: Two children drown in rainwater-filled pond in Prem Nagar

Two children, aged 9 and 15, drowned in a rainwater-filled pond in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Friday evening. The children had gone to the pond with two others after a heavy downpour. Police confirmed that the victims ventured too deep into the water, leading to the tragic incident. Their bodies were later taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

