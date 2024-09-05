Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'Shobha Yatra' on Baba Ramdev Janmotsav: Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The traffic will be diverted on several routes on September 5.

Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that traffic will be affected in the central parts of the city due to the 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Baba Ramdev Janmotsav on Thursday. According to the advisory, the Shobha Yatra, organised by the Jai Baba Ramapir Janmotsav Committee, Nabi Karim, Paharganj will commence at 2 pm on September 5 to mark the celebration of Shri Baba Ramdev Janmotsav. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience, the advisory said.

Check routes to remain affected:

DBG Road from Paharganj Chowk to under flyover

Chelmsford Road

Arakashan Road

Qutub Road

Multani Dhanda

Sadar Thana Road

Commuters urged to plan journey accordingly

Commuters are requested to avoid the above-mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly, the advisory added. "The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through," the advisory added.

