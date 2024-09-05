Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
  4. Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'Shobha Yatra' on Baba Ramdev Janmotsav: Check routes to avoid

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'Shobha Yatra' on Baba Ramdev Janmotsav: Check routes to avoid

Shobha Yatra will be organised by Jai Baba Ramapir Janmotsav Committee, Nabi Karim, Paharganj, Delhi on Thursday from 2 pm onwards. In the wake of this, a traffic advisory has been used for commuters in Delhi.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2024 12:22 IST
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Shobha Yatra
Image Source : PTI The traffic will be diverted on several routes on September 5.

Delhi traffic advisory: The Delhi Police has issued an advisory stating that traffic will be affected in the central parts of the city due to the 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Baba Ramdev Janmotsav on Thursday. According to the advisory, the Shobha Yatra, organised by the Jai Baba Ramapir Janmotsav Committee, Nabi Karim, Paharganj will commence at 2 pm on September 5 to mark the celebration of Shri Baba Ramdev Janmotsav. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience, the advisory said. 

Check routes to remain affected:

  • DBG Road from Paharganj Chowk to under flyover
  • Chelmsford Road
  • Arakashan Road
  • Qutub Road
  • Multani Dhanda
  • Sadar Thana Road

Commuters urged to plan journey accordingly 

Commuters are requested to avoid the above-mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly, the advisory added. "The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through," the advisory added. 

