Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Gurugram: A vehicle passes through a waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road after heavy rains, in Gurugram.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging, particularly in Gurgaon, and causing significant traffic disruptions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the capital as the downpour continues. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2°C with humidity at 85%. Light rains and thunderstorms are expected to persist in the region over the coming days.