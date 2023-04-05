Mazdoor-Kisaan Sangharsh Rally: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for commuters - See routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Traffic Police issues an advisory for commuters - See routes to avoid.

Mazdoor-Kisaan Sangharsh Rally: Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory informing commuters and motorists about the 'Mazdoor-Kisaan Sangharsh Rally happening today, April 5, 2023, at Ramlila Ground which will affect traffic movement in several parts of the city.

According to the advisory, the people going to New Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route. Commuters should park their vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, the advisory stated. The DTP also suggested public to take public transport to help in decongestion of roads. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police, the traffic advisory reads.

Routes to avoid:

As per traffic police, there are some route diversions today at Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, Ajmeri Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk. The restrictions/regulations/diversions on these places took place from 8 am.

Traffic Restrictions:

- Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barahkhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

- From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg

- JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

- R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk

- Chaman Lal Marg

- Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road

- Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate

About Mazdoor-Kisaan Sangharsh Rally

Thousands of farmers and labors are participating in Mazdoor-Kisaan Sangharsh Rally to protest against the BJP-led government's "anti-worker" and "anti-farmer" policies. According to media reports, 40,000 to 50, 000 protesters are coming from Haryana to Delhi alone to participate in this rally. The main purpose of this rally is to relief from inflation, a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price, minimum wage for all workers at Rs. 26,000 per month, debt relief, pension to all farmers above 60 years of age, four anti-labor code laws and withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

