Delhi traffic advisory: Travel restrictions, diversions in place for Janmashtami at ISKCON temple To help reduce traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police has encouraged devotees and visitors to use public transport, especially the Metro. Those coming by Metro should get off at the NSIC Okhla Metro Station and walk towards the temple via Captain Gaur Marg.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Friday issued a travel advisory for the commuters, anticipating a large gathering at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash due to Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations today. Key roadblocks and diversions have been announced in south and southeast Delhi in view of the event.

As per the advisory, Raja Dheer Sen Marg, from Captain Gaur Marg to the Sant Nagar Traffic Signal, will be closed to general traffic during the festive period. Only vehicles belonging to local residents will be allowed access between the Captain Gaur Marg T-point and the Sant Nagar Traffic Signal.

People have been advised to use alternative routes such as Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg or Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destinations.

Police advise people to use public transport

To help reduce traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police has encouraged devotees and visitors to use public transport, especially the Metro. Those coming by Metro should get off at the NSIC Okhla Metro Station and walk towards the temple via Captain Gaur Marg.

“People are requested to avoid using private vehicles and opt for the Metro or other public transport to reach the venue.Commuters should follow traffic police instructions to prevent inconvenience," the advisory stated, as per PTI.

Travelers are also advised to plan their trips ahead of time and follow road signs and directions given by traffic police on the ground.

Restrictions and route diversions would be in place from 8 am on August 16 to 2 am on August 17.

Goods vehicles restricted

The movement of goods vehicles will be completely restricted on key stretches during this period.

Traffic coming from Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Inner Ring Road) towards Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road Crossing will be diverted to either Ashram or Moolchand. Vehicles heading from the Outer Ring Road towards Captain Gaur Marg will be rerouted via Modi Mill Flyover.

Similarly, those approaching Paras Chowk from the Outer Ring Road will be redirected towards either the Modi Mill Flyover or Chirag Dilli. Traffic from the BRT Central School Flyover will also be guided towards Chirag Dilli