Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic curbs announced ahead of Christmas rush; check key diversions

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic arrangements in parts of south Delhi due to Christmas celebrations on December 24 and 25. The advisory mainly affects the Saket area, where a large number of visitors are expected over the two days.

Officials said traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place around popular shopping centres such as Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall. These steps are aimed at managing the heavy rush of people and ensuring public safety.

The special arrangements will begin from 2 pm on both days. Several roads in Saket and Pushp Vihar, including Press Enclave Road, are likely to face restrictions during this period.

According to the traffic police, diversions will be enforced at major junctions such as the Sheikh Sarai red light on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, the Asian Market red light on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and the PTS Malviya Nagar red light on Sri Aurobindo Marg. All median openings between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will remain closed while the restrictions are in force.

Heavy vehicles, along with DTC and cluster buses, will not be allowed to use either carriageway of Press Enclave Road. In addition, DTC and cluster buses will be barred from moving towards Pushp Vihar from Mehrauli-Badarpur Road via the Asian Market junction.

To reduce inconvenience, commuters have been advised to use alternative routes. Those travelling from Chirag Delhi towards Qutub Minar should go via Khanpur T-Point, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Lado Sarai T-Point.

Similarly, commuters heading from the IIT Flyover to areas such as Sangam Vihar or Sainik Farm have been advised to take the route through TB Hospital red light, Lado Sarai red light, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Chirag Delhi and Khanpur red light.

The traffic police have urged people to plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic instructions to avoid delays during the festive period.