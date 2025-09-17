Delhi toxic gas incident: One sanitation worker dead, three hospitalised in Ashok Vihar area Delhi: While Arvind succumbed to the toxic gas exposure immediately at the site, the other three workers were rushed to the hospital in serious condition due to inhaling the poisonous fumes.

New Delhi:

In Delhi's Ashok Vihar, a grave accident took place when four sanitation workers were exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a sewer near an apartment complex. The hazardous gas overwhelmed the workers during the operation, causing one worker, Arvind (40-years-old), to succumb to the poisonous fumes.

Casualties and rescue efforts

While Arvind lost his life on the spot due to the gas exposure, the other three workers were admitted to the hospital in critical condition after inhaling the toxic gas. Emergency services responded promptly, but the incident sent shockwaves through the local community regarding worker safety during such hazardous tasks.

Safety concerns highlighted

This tragic event highlights the dangers faced by sanitation workers during sewer maintenance operations, especially in confined spaces where toxic gases can accumulate without adequate ventilation or safety precautions.

Young man stabbed to death in Northeast Delhi

In a tragic incident in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his friend on Monday morning, around 11:09 am. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Abhishek Sharma, also known as Teenu, was attacked with a knife near his home. Despite being rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, Abhishek was declared dead on arrival.

According to police, the accused and the deceased were friends who frequently visited each other's homes. The accused found out recently that Abhishek was in a relationship with his sister, aged around 19 years. Despite multiple warnings from the accused to stay away, Abhishek continued the relationship. This led to a quarrel on Monday morning, after which the accused, in a fit of rage, stabbed Abhishek and fled the scene.

Police and forensic teams responded promptly, collecting evidence from the spot. The victim's body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing as police search for the accused, who remains at large. The incident has raised concerns over violent disputes arising from personal relationships in the area.