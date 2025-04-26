Delhi temperature reaches 42.1 degrees Celsius, highest in three years The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, which is three point one degrees below the seasonal average.

New Delhi:

In Delhi, the maximum temperature reached 42.1 degrees Celsius, marking the highest recorded in the city over the past three years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the last time a higher temperature was observed was in 2022, when Delhi recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 35 percent and 15 percent. For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heatwave in North India

Along with Delhi, other parts of North India are also witnessing sharp rise in temperature.Punjab and Haryana also faced scorching conditions. Bathinda in Punjab was the hottest location in the region, recording 43.9 degrees Celsius. Other major cities in Punjab followed closely: Patiala recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 40.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 40.2 degrees Celsius, and Mohali 39.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Rohtak was the hottest spot, recording forty-three point six degrees Celsius. Hisar reported a maximum of forty-one point five degrees. Sirsa and Bhiwani recorded highs of forty-two and forty-one point seven degrees, respectively, while Narnaul registered thirty-nine point two degrees. Gurugram saw temperatures reach forty point three, Ambala recorded forty-one point four, and Karnal matched Hisar at forty-one point five degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the shared capital of both Punjab and Haryana, experienced a maximum temperature of forty-one point one degrees Celsius.

(PTI inputs)