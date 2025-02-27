Delhi: Students of South Asian University clash after non-veg served in canteen on Mahashivratri Police said they have been informed about the incident but they have not received a formal complaint. The South Asian University administration said they have launched a probe into the matter.

On the day of Mahashivratri, a clash broke out between two groups of students in the canteen of the South Asian University of Delhi. Several videos emerged on social media in which students are seen jotling each other and engaging in heated argument.

What was the matter?

Some students studying in the university were on fast on the occasion of the Mahashivratri festival, and when they reached the canteen for lunch, they saw that along with the fasting food, non-vegetarian dishes (Fish) were also being served, which they opposed.

When the video of the incident went viral on social media, the South Asian University administration got information about the matter. The Delhi Police were also informed about this entire matter.

Delhi Police said that a complaint of the entire matter has not been received officially yet. At present, some students have also complained about the incident to the University administration.

"There was a conflict between a few students and the matter is being enquired. Appropriate measures will be taken," said the varsity PRO.

On user (@Warlock_Shubh) wrote on X, "Hello @DelhiPolice, On Mahashivratri, around 110 students at South Asian University Delhi observed fasting and requested satvik food in advance & University arranged special meals in two mess halls. But SFI members deliberately attempted to disrupt this arrangement by forcefully serving non-vegetarian food and assaulted Hindu students. This is deliberate attack on our religious sentiments & they tried to riots in university, please take action on urgent basis."