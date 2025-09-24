Delhi: Sexual harassment allegations surface against renowned institution head in Vasant Kunj After the complaint was lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station, authorities promptly launched a manhunt. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goyal confirmed that the accused’s whereabouts have been traced near Agra, and efforts are in progress to apprehend him.

New Delhi:

In a shocking development from South West Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, over 15 female students have accused Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parthasarthi, the head of a prominent South Indian institution branch, of sexual harassment. The institution is known to conduct management courses and enrolls students in multiple batches.

Fake UN number plate on luxury car leads to police action

The accused was found driving a luxury red Volvo car fitted with a fake United Nations number plate bearing the number "39 UN 1." Police investigations confirmed that the number plate was fabricated by the accused himself and was not issued by any UN authority. The police have seized the vehicle as part of their probe.

Accused on the run, traced near Agra

Following the filing of the complaint at the Vasant Kunj North police station, police immediately launched a manhunt. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goyal, the accused’s location has been traced near Agra, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Statements under Section 164 from around 15 victims have already been recorded in court.

Institution takes action amid ongoing investigation

The institution, reportedly named 'Sringeri'- a prominent South Indian institution- has distanced itself from the accused and removed him from his position. The management is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

During the enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressurised them to comply with the accused’s demands.

Accordingly, a case u/s 75(2)/79/351(2) BNS was registered at PS Vasant Kunj North, and an investigation was taken up. CCTV footage was analysed and several raids were conducted at the place of the incident as well as at the addresses of the alleged person. However, the accused is evading. NVRs/ hard disks collected from SRISIIM Institute sent to FSL. Statements u/s 183 BNSS of 16 victims have been recorded before the Ld. JMFC, Patiala House Courts.

During the investigation, a Volvo car was found parked in the basement of Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. On verification, it was found that the car with the forged diplomatic number plate 39 UN 1 is used by alleged Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 385/2025, dated 25.08.25, U/s 345(3)/318(4)/336(3)/340(2) BNS was registered at PS VK North & the car was seized. The main accused has been evading investigation despite repeated efforts and is absconding.

Serious charges stir concerns about student safety

The students have accused the accused of inappropriate conduct, allegedly facilitated by some wardens who introduced them to him. This case raises heightened concerns about the safety and protection of students in educational and spiritual institutions. The police case remains active as authorities intensify efforts to bring the accused to justice.