Four dead, several trapped after building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad, rescue ops underway The building collpased after Delhi's weather witnessed a sudden change on Friday with thunderstorms, gusty winds and rains in several parts of the city.

New Delhi:

Four people were killed and around 10 are feared trapped after a multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Mustafabad area in the wee hours of Saturday.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police have arrived at the site, and an operation to rescue those trapped is underway. Police said 14 people were pulled out from the rubble and rushed to a hospital, where 4 of them succumbed, while others are undergoing treatment.

Around 10 more people are reportedly trapped beneath the debris, and operations are on to rescue them. The building collapsed around 2.30 am when the residents were fast asleep.

The incident follows a sudden change in Delhi’s weather on Friday evening, when heavy rainfall and thunderstorms struck several parts of the city.

In a related case last week, a wall of an under-construction six-storey building collapsed near the Madhu Vihar police station area during a dust storm, resulting in one death and two injuries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar said, "Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call. On reaching the spot, we found that the wall of a six-floor under-construction building had collapsed during the dust storm. One person died and two were injured. The injured were taken to the hospital."