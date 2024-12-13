Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats | Check list of institutions which are on alert

The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar, Kumar Sonu Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Published : Dec 13, 2024 8:04 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 8:39 IST
Delhi schools receive bomb threats
Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi schools receive bomb threats

School bomb threats: At least three schools in the national capital have received bomb threat calls, following which Bhatnagar International School, Cambridge School and Delhi Public School have been put on alert. A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am).

According to reports, the schools have an email which read, "This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your students' bag frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. And, from today till December 14, means tomorrow, on both of the days, there is an expected parent-teacher meeting to have happened And, through our dark sources, it is also confirmed that one of the schools involved in all the emails is currently conducting marching for their sports day, in which students gather in a collective field, making a huge crowd, which is a clear advantage, while the building will be left alone with only a few staffs and no one to look around."

"December 13, 2024 and December 14, 2024, both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast. On December 14, there is a scheduled parent-teacher meeting and some of the schools mentioned here and indeed it is a good chance and an over advantage for the bombs to detonate on the 13th and the 14th."

"Meanwhile, it is confidential that the bombs will be blasted on the 13th December or the 14th December. But it is sure that the bombs are planted right now. But it is super confidential that it will blast on 13th December or 14th December. We're pretty sure that you don't check your students' back while they enter your school premises to start their school day, and you all schools have similar start to end school timings."

