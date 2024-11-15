Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan-ISBT Chowk renamed as Birsa Munda Chowk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Tribal icon Birsa Munda

The Sarai Kale Khan bus stand in the national capital will be renamed as Birsa Munda Chowk, announced Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on the birth anniversary of the tribal activist. Making the announcement, Khattar said, "I am announcing today that the big chowk outside the ISBT bus stand here will be known after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Seeing this statue and the name of that chowk, not only the citizens of Delhi but also the people visiting the International Bus stand will definitely be inspired by his life."

Amit Shah unveils Birsa Munda statue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also unveiled a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the national capital today, on the occasion of his 150th Birsa Munda Jayanti and hailed his contribution for societal reforms and the courage to stand against 'religious conversion.'

On this occasion, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present during the ceremony. The Home Minister said that the nation will always be thankful to Birsa Munda for his movements for independence and against religious conversion. Shah added that when the entire country and two-thirds of the world were ruled by the British, at that time, he showed courage to stand against religious conversions.

"Birsa Munda spoke against the religious conversion while taking his secondary education. In 1875, while getting a secondary education, he raised his voice against religious conversion. When the entire country and 2/3rd of the world was ruled by the British, at that time, he showed courage to stand against religious conversion," Shah said addressing the event.

Who was Birsa Munda?

Birsa Munda, the hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.

He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area. He spearheaded an Indian tribal mass movement that arose in the Bihar and Jharkhand belts in the early 19th century under British colonisation.

Munda rallied the tribals to fight against the forceful land grabbing carried out by the British government, which would turn the tribals into bonded labourers and force them to abject poverty. He influenced his people to realise the importance of owning their land and asserting their rights over it.

He founded the faith of Birsait, a blend of animism and indigenous beliefs, which emphasized the worship of a single god. He became their leader and was given the nickname, 'Dharti Aba' or the father of the earth. He died on June 9, 1900, at age 25.

November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, was declared 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas by the Central Government in 2021.

