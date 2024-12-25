Delhi's auto parts traders boycott business with Bangladesh due to attacks on Hindus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Boycott Bangladesh notices are seen in the market at Kashmiri Gate

Auto parts wholesale traders in Delhi's Kashmere Gate announced a boycott of business with Bangladesh due to attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Automotive Parts Merchants' Association President Vinay Narang said, "The atrocities that have happened to Hindus there (Bangladesh), our temples have been destroyed and many of our Hindu brothers have been killed there, it was wrong. Our market (Kashmere Gate Auto Parts Market) has decided that we will stop business with Bangladesh."

It (Bangladesh) is a developing country, if car parts are unavailable, their transport will be affected, he added, saying we want them to realize their mistake.

"There are about 20,000 auto parts shops in Kashmere Gate and 2,000 shops may be exporting to Bangladesh, all of them have stopped their work (with Bangladesh). Their payment is stuck but they are not worried about that either. We have decided to continue this till January 15. We will continue with this if needed," said Narang.

Bangladesh requests India to extradite Sheikh Hasina

In another development, Bangladesh's interim government on Monday said it has sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, a move that may further strain the ties between the two countries.

India confirmed receiving the 'note verbale' or diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi but refrained from commenting on it.

Bangladesh's de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain said Dhaka wants Hasina back to face the judicial process.

"We have sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," Hossain told reporters in Dhaka.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since Aug 5 when she fled the country following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime. Since the collapse of the Hasina government, a series of attacks unleashed against Minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh, souring the relationship with India.

(With agencies inputs)

