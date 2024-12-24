Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Christmas, deploys forces around churches | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The traffic will be diverted on several routes on December 25.

Traffic advisory for Christmas: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Christmas, announcing that traffic diversions will be implemented on various routes based on crowd management requirements on Wednesday (December 25). According to the advisory, Select City Mall, Saket, is expected to witness a large footfall, prompting traffic restrictions on certain nearby roads.

The diversions will come into effect from 2 pm on Wednesday to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. Commuters have been advised to plan their routes accordingly and avoid congested areas during the celebrations.

What the advisory said:

At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed.

Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road.

Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli.

Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road.

No public transport buses will be allowed to go to Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light.

Adequate security arrangements

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police announced that it has made "adequate" arrangements to handle potential disruptions during Christmas celebrations across the national capital. According to an official, security personnel have been strategically deployed near churches, malls, and busy marketplaces to ensure safety and manage traffic effectively. Apart from this, a drive against drunken driving will be carried out till New Year, the officer said.

"We saw less number of people thronging to the Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana last year. However, we have deployed sufficient personnel in the area. They will keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area. Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj)," police said.

About Christmas

It should be noted here that Christmas is a festival that's celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp across the globe. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Christmas Eve too holds immense importance as people observe a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Christmas Eve is celebrated on December 24, a day prior to Christmas Day which falls on December 25. Friends and families come together on the eve of Christmas to celebrate the festival. And truly, no celebration is ever complete without food. Here, take a look at some of the best 7 foods that you can savour when bringing to the festival.

ALSO READ: Public Holiday: Banks, govt offices, schools, colleges to remain shut on Wednesday for this reason