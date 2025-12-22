Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' as dense smog continues; flight ops normal According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate fog is expected in Delhi-NCR on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expecting to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi:

A moderate fog continued in parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, leading to a low visibility. However, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi said all flight operations are continuing as normal; although it requested the passengers to contact their respective airline for updated flight information.

Tata-owned Air India, in a separate advisory issued on late Sunday night, said it has taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions, but said its ground staff will help passengers and provide them with alternative arrangements in an "event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations".

"In addition, our ‘FogCare’ initiative allows passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any extra payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without any penalty," it Xed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate fog is expected in Delhi-NCR on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expecting to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital, which is 1.3 degrees more than the season's average.

The visibility was also severely affected and Sunday witnessed 105 flights (55 arrivals and 52 departures) getting cancelled, as per the Delhi airport.

Coming to the air pollution, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 366 on Monday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Out of the 40 air stations, five recorded 'severe' AQI as per the CPCB -- Anand Vihar (404), Bawana (408), Jahangirpuri (403), Mundka (401), and Narela (418). According to experts, multiple unfavourable meteorological conditions have led to the deterioration of the air quality in the national capital.