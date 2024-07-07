Delhi: Row over transfer of over 5,000 teachers, matter reaches L-G, Atishi slams Centre, BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi

Delhi: A row has erupted in Delhi over the transfer order of over 5,000 government school teachers leading to a blamegame between the the Delhi government and Centre.

Speaking on the matter, Delhi BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "Delhi government has issued transfer orders for 5000 teachers. Transfers in such a big number was a point of concern regarding which teachers went to their respective MPs. We discussed this with L-G and he has assured us that a policy in this regard will be formed."

"The Delhi government issues transfer orders at 1:00 AM in the night and more than 5,000 teachers were transferred. Transfer is not a big deal in any department but transferring such a large number of teachers without a policy raises a big doubt in itself... Today we have come here with a delegation, we have put our request to the LG that we have no problem with the transfer but it should be done based on rules and he has given a positive indication that he will look into the matter..."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "Several representatives of teachers were in touch with us over this. The Delhi government issued orders of transfer of teachers. It later tried to give vague answers after teachers' protest. The Delhi L-G has assured us that he will act on it. I am sure that these unconstitutional transfers will be stayed by the L-G."

"I was Delhi’s Education Minister for almost 10 years and I understand that without the Education Minister, (a new) transfer policy cannot be made. The politics being done with teachers’ transfers in Delhi is condemnable. We requested the Lieutenant Governor to intervene in the matter," said BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely.

"5,006 teachers of Delhi were transferred in one go at 1.30 am. It's an unfortunate decision and we have complained about it. Several such teachers and their representatives have met us. We demand that the transfer of teachers should be stopped. Also, there should be a policy on transfer of teachers. However, the AAP government does not have such a policy," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Hitting out at the Centre and BJP, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "BJP with help of L-G issued a transfer order, overnight, for 5,000 teachers who were working hard in schools with Arvind Kejriwal government. But I promised to people of Delhi when this order came that the Arvind Kejriwal government won't let anything happen to Delhi schools. We will keep on fighting for students and their bright future, teachers and Delhi government schools."

On Thursday, Atishi said she directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that was issued without her directions.

A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer. Failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, said the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.

The minister had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because they have spent more than 10 years in a particular school.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said she has learnt that there has been corruption in the matter.

"Contrary to my orders, a transfer order was issued on July 2 transferring nearly 5,000 teachers. I have directed the chief secretary to withdraw this order. I have also asked him to conduct an inquiry if there has been any corruption or malpractice," she said.

ALSO READ | ED implicated witness' son to extract false statement against Delhi CM, claims Sunita Kejriwal in new video