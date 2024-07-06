ED implicated witness' son to extract false statement against Delhi CM, claims Sunita Kejriwal in new video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal

On the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday made a big revelation by releasing a video from the party's official X handle. In the video, Sunita opened up on the case and developments leading to the arrest of Kejriwal. She asked, "Do you know why Kejriwal has been arrested? Kejriwal has been arrested on the statement of an NDA MP. His name is Magunta Srinivasan Reddy (MSR). MSR is an NDA MP from Andhra Pradesh. What statement did MSR give, due to which CM Kejriwal was arrested?"

Upon the question, Sunita claimed that ED on September 17, 2022, raided MSR's premises where he was asked if he had ever met Kejriwal. To which he replied that he met Kejriwal on March 16, 2021, at his office in the Delhi Secretariat.

MSR wanted to open family charitable trust in Delhi: Sunita

Sunita added that MSR told ED that he met Kejriwal to discuss the land for his plans to open a family charitable trust in Delhi. However, Kejriwal said that the land was with the LG and asked him to give the application, following this, he left. Sunita alleged that ED did not like MSR's answer and arrested his son Raghav Magenta a few days later to pressure him. However, MSR persisted in his statements. Resultantly, his son's bail kept getting rejected, Sunita added.

Moreover, Sunita said, 'During this time, due to shock, Raghav's wife and MSR's daughter-in-law tried to commit suicide and his old mother's heal; the deteriorated, the father also broke down seeing the condition of his son. On July 17, 2023, father MSR changed his statement in ED." According to his fresh statement, he met Kejriwal on March 16, 2021, and had a brief discussion of only 4 to 5 minutes. Sunita said that in his latest statement, MSR stated that there were 10-12 people sitting in the room and upon his entrance, Kejriwal advised him to do liquor business in Delhi and give Rs. 100 crore to AAP in return. As claimed by Sunita Kejriwal, MSR has said that this was his first and last meeting with Kejriwal. After this statement, the very next day, MSR's son Raghav was granted bail by ED making it clear that this statement of MSR was false, claimed Sunit Kejriwal.

Sunit asks people to stand with Kejriwal

She further raised questions asking how can someone ask for money in front of 10-12 people in the first meeting. She said, "He himself is saying that this was his and Kejriwal's first and last meeting. If someone had to ask for money, would he ask in front of 10-12 people in the first meeting itself? It is clear that MSR's son and family were tortured badly for 5 months. That is why MSR gave a false statement to save his son. And just two days after giving this statement, MSR's son got bail. While granting bail to Kejriwal, the court also accepted that ED took the statement by giving a lollipop of bail, without any proof."

Seeking popular support, Sunita asked people to stand by the side of his husband claiming him to be "kattar imaandar" (Staunch honest). "Your son Kejriwal has been made a victim of a deep political conspiracy. He is a normal, educated, honest and staunch patriotic person. If you do not stand with him today, then educated and honest people will never come into politics in this country. Is Modi ji doing the right thing with Kejriwal?", she added.

