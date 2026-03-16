Delhi: Rekha Gupta-led government extends free bus travel to transgenders

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has announced a major step towards inclusivity by announcing free travel for transgenders on public buses across the city. The move, approved under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will cover all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as well as buses run by the Transport Department.

Under the new arrangement, eligible transgender persons living in Delhi can avail the free travel facility in the same way as women currently do. Officials have confirmed that the scheme will follow the same system and procedures as the existing free travel programme for women passengers.

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Minister Gupta said her government is committed to creating a more inclusive and compassionate Delhi. "Every citizen should have access to public services with dignity and equality," she said, emphasising the government's focus on social justice and equal opportunities for all.

The decision is part of the Delhi government's broader efforts to ensure safe, convenient, and barrier-free urban mobility for marginalised communities. With this move, transgender residents can travel across the city without financial constraints, further promoting social inclusion and equality.

Officials stated that the scheme is set to be implemented soon and will follow the same mechanisms as the existing free bus travel system for women, ensuring a smooth rollout for all beneficiaries.

This initiative marks another milestone in Delhi's ongoing work to provide inclusive public services and strengthen social justice for all citizens.

Delhi government launches Pink Saheli Smart Card

The Delhi government has upgraded its free bus travel scheme for women with the introduction of the lifelong Pink Saheli Smart Card. The move replaces paper tickets and aims to make commuting safer and more convenient for women passengers in the national capital.

Since 2019, women residents of Delhi have been able to travel free of cost on DTC and cluster buses run by the Transport Department. The new smart card now eliminates the need for paper tickets while offering enhanced security features.

Officials have confirmed that women commuters can continue using the existing pink paper tickets for the next three months before the switch to the smart card becomes mandatory.