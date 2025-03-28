Delhi: Rekha Gupta led-BJP govt to celebrate 'Hindu New Year', announces 'Falahar Party' during Navratri Delhi: Apart from the Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri celebrations, the Delhi government will also hold grand events for Ram Navami, Hanuman Janmotsav and Ambedkar Jayanti.

Delhi: In a first, the Delhi Government has announced grand celebrations for the Hindu new year 'Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Nav Samvatsar' with a series of cultural and religious events, including a large-scale 'Falahar Party' during Navratri. The celebrations will begin on March 30 (Sunday) with an event at the Delhi Assembly, where the entire building will be illuminated with lamps, reminiscent of Diwali. The event, presided over by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, will have Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as the chief guest, with Minister of Art and Culture Kapil Mishra in attendance.

Several ministers and legislators are also expected to participate. The evening will feature a musical performance by renowned singer Kailash Kher and his Kailasa band. As the occasion coincides with the first day of Navratri, the government has planned a Falahar (fruit-based meal) programme for attendees who observe fasting.

Falahar party in national capital

Additionally, the Delhi government will organise multiple 'Falahar' events across the city on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, when underprivileged girls will be served food during Kanya Pujan ceremonies, and special prayers will be held for Goddess Durga.

Announcing the initiative, Kapil Mishra said, "This is the first time the Delhi government is celebrating Hindu New Year on such a grand scale. Through the 'Falahar' event, we aim to preserve Indian culture and traditions. We urge all citizens to participate and make this festival a success."

Cultural events in Delhi during Navratri festival

Speaker Gupta said in a statement that this marks the first occasion of organising a cultural event for the new year not only in the Delhi Legislative Assembly but also in any other state assembly across the country.

He said the Hindu New Year is not merely a change of date but a symbol of renewed energy and vitality. As farmers welcome new harvests into their homes, this festival holds profound economic and social significance, honouring the agricultural community, which has always been the backbone of our nation.

"It is a joyous opportunity to celebrate our culture and civilization with enthusiasm, ensuring their rejuvenation and fostering renewed energy in all our lives," he said.