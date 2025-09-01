Delhi rains: Metro service resumes after brief glitch at Rajiv Chowk on Noida Electronic City route The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported service delays between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling malfunction. This technical glitch impacted the automated safety system responsible for controlling train operations.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro witnessed its third technical snag within a week on Monday as services were disrupted at Rajiv Chowk station on Noida Electronic City route. This led to overcrowding at several stations. However, the glitch was fixed and normal service was resumed.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported service delays between Barakhamba and Indraprastha stations on the Blue Line due to a signalling malfunction. This technical glitch impacted the automated safety system responsible for controlling train operations, resulting in trains running at reduced speeds and switching to manual mode.

Earlier in the day, services on the Yellow Line were also disrupted because of a similar signalling issue at Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

"Due to a signalling issue at the terminal station Millennium City Centre Gurugram, the reversal of trains for onward service towards Samaypur Badli is taking a little extra time," the DMRC posted on X.

Commuters took to social media to express their ire over inconvenience faced due to disruption in metro services.

"This is the condition of Rajiv Chowk, you should be ashamed @OfficialDMRC, and on top of that, your staff is being rude to passengers," a user posted while sharing the video of crowded station.

"@OfficialDMRC must compensate as service recovery for the erratic & uncertain service delays and inconvenience caused to the masses by discounting the charges on exit for respective line. Passengers are not paying for inconvenience caused by@OfficialDMRC. Taking for granted," another user posted.

The third said, "It's happening very frequently now on every line despite the increase in fare recently. Most of the metro stations have space issues now and the worst is Noida sector 62. Why is there no preparations for the Rainy season???"