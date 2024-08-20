Autorickshaw submerged as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A video emerged on social media showing an autorickshaw being completely submerged in a waterlogged road in Delhi.

Heavy rains led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning. A video emerged on social media showing an autorickshaw being completely submerged in a waterlogged road in Delhi.

Munil Mehto, who was driving the auto said his vehicle was suddenly stopped and he asked a few drivers to help him come out of the auto. However, all his important documents are still inside the autorickshaw.

"My vehicle suddenly stopped. I asked a few drivers to help me...To save my life I came out of the auto. The vehicle's paper is still in it,” he said.

Waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas

Early in the morning, Delhi woke up to heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas.

Heavy rains also provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat and humid weather conditions.

The downpour also resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain. Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water.

IMD predicts more rains for Delhi

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain to continue until Saturday. The weather office said widespread light/moderate rainfall will continue for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. IMD has also warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.

The weather office has also warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand. Heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.