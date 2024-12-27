Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi rains: Flight operations remain unaffected at IGI Airport, low visibility still in place.

Delhi rains: Amid the decreasing temperatures and light rainfall, the Delhi Airport authorities on Friday (December 27) issued an advisory for passengers, updating them about the low visibility procedure that remains in progress at the airport. The authorities said that there has been no impact on flight operations. According to the Delhi Airport authorities, the passengers have been asked to contact the concerned airline to receive updated flight information.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport posted on X.

IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi

Light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday morning, as a layer of fog covered the city, resulting in reduced visibility. As per the India Meteorological Department, the lowest recorded temperature on Friday is 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 20 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. With this, more showers are expected to drizzle over the city.

A local resident, Deepak Pandey said, "The weather has become good and it feels like Kashmir. The weather has become so pleasant and one could travel in it. It is cold, but the rain has decreased the level of pollution."

Delhi AQI

Meanwhile, the air quality index in the city remained in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 371, as of 7 am, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As of 7 am, the AQI measured at Anand Vihar is 398, IGI Airport (T3) is 340, Aya Nagar is 360, Lodhi Road is 345, ITO is 380, Chandani Chowk is 315 and Punjabi Bagh is 386. The Central government's air quality monitoring panel on Tuesday revoked Stage IV ('Severe+') measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following an improvement in air quality.

However, actions under Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent any further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on December 24. The decision came after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved on December 24. The improvement in air quality was attributed to favourable meteorological conditions, including improved wind speed, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).