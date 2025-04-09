No more land disputes? Delhi govt's big step to curb property fraud | Details The Delhi government is soon going to launch a portal that will list details of all disputed properties in the national capital to inform people from falling into disputes over real estate deals.

In a move to curb property-related fraud in Delhi, the BJP government is developing a dedicated portal that will feature a comprehensive list of non-saleable properties in the city. This initiative comes after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s directive to all district magistrates to conduct surveys and compile lists of such properties in their respective jurisdictions, with the aim of safeguarding citizens from property-related frauds.

Officials stated that the portal is intended to make property registration more transparent and corruption-free. It will include details of properties booked by civic agencies for illegal constructions, as well as those falling under disputed ownership, enemy or evacuee property, and gram sabha land, Times of India reported.

Delhi govt to launch portal for disputed land

Citing a recent example in Mehrauli, where the Delhi Development Authority carried out demolition drives on flats built illegally on government land, a senior official commented, “It’s often not the fault of the buyer, but rather the builder mafia that misleads people. Buyers invest their life savings into these properties, so we are acting under the chief minister’s guidance to prevent such exploitation.”

The portal will also incorporate properties under litigation or with unresolved ownership disputes. To ensure accuracy, it will be integrated with existing land and property databases.

Chief Minister Gupta recently announced that a new digital property registration system would soon be introduced to reduce bureaucratic delays and limit the need for repeated visits to government offices. This system will replace traditional paper-based processes with an efficient electronic format, streamlining transactions for Delhi residents. Officials noted that the digitisation of records will play a key role in detecting and preventing fraudulent activities.

In a separate event on Tuesday, Gupta attended a special registration ceremony hosted by the Delhi Bar Council, where around 1,400 advocates were formally enrolled. Addressing the gathering, she said, “Today, all advocates present here are not only being registered but are also committing themselves to uphold justice, truth, and the values enshrined in our Constitution. Advocates represent the voice of a conscious society, and each of you bears the responsibility of delivering justice to the most marginalised.”

The chief minister further said that a true advocate not only defends their client’s rights but also upholds constitutional values and strengthens public trust in the legal system. She encouraged the newly registered advocates to engage with society beyond courtrooms and contribute actively to the causes of peace, equality and justice