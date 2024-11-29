Delhi school in Rohini area receives bomb threat email, investigation on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi school receives bomb threat email in Rohini.

Delhi: A private school in Delhi's Rohini area received a bomb threat via email on Friday (November 29), a day after a low-intensity blast in the Prashant Vihar area in which a person was injured, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

According to an official, a call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at around 10:57 am today.

Bomb disposal squad searched school premises

A team of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) immediately reached the spot. Police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad, along with DFS personnel checked and searched the entire premises of the school, the officer said.

No suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, he said.

More details are awaited in this regard.