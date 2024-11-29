Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi school in Rohini area receives bomb threat email, investigation on

Delhi school in Rohini area receives bomb threat email, investigation on

Delhi: As per reports, the threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search in the school premises.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 13:03 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 13:22 IST
Delhi school bomb threat, private school receives bomb threat email in Rohini area, hoax call, Delhi
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi school receives bomb threat email in Rohini.

Delhi: A private school in Delhi's Rohini area received a bomb threat via email on Friday (November 29), a day after a low-intensity blast in the Prashant Vihar area in which a person was injured, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

According to an official, a call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email at around 10:57 am today.

Bomb disposal squad searched school premises 

A team of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) immediately reached the spot. Police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad, along with DFS personnel checked and searched the entire premises of the school, the officer said.

No suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax, the officer added. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, he said.

Related Stories
Delhi blast: Explosion reported near PVR in Prashant Vihar, one injured, probe on

Delhi blast: Explosion reported near PVR in Prashant Vihar, one injured, probe on

Delhi blast: First video emerges after explosion, loud noise can be heard in CCTV footage

Delhi blast: First video emerges after explosion, loud noise can be heard in CCTV footage

Delhi cabinet extends EV policy till March 2025, restarts subsidy on electric vehicles purchase

Delhi cabinet extends EV policy till March 2025, restarts subsidy on electric vehicles purchase

Delhi’s air quality hits 'very poor' category again, hazy conditions persist

Delhi’s air quality hits 'very poor' category again, hazy conditions persist

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement