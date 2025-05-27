Delhi Police warns personnel: No posting reels or videos in uniform on social media, or else face action A memorandum from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's office, dated 24 May, stated that such actions will be considered an "abuse of uniform" and are deemed "unacceptable".

New Delhi:

In a strong-worded advisory, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and other unit heads to sensitise their personnel against posting reels or videos in uniform on social media platforms in the wake of several such repeated instances.

A memorandum from the Commissioner’s office, dated 24 May, stated that such actions will be considered an "abuse of uniform" and are deemed “unacceptable”.

The memorandum also included a list of personnel found engaging in this behaviour.

It referred to the Delhi Police’s social media policy and guidelines issued in August 2023, noting that despite clear instructions, many police personnel continue to post content in uniform on various platforms. The memorandum emphasised that such acts violate the prescribed guidelines.

The officers have been asked to ensure that listed personnel are made aware of the importance of separating their personal and professional lives. They must be sensitised about the inappropriateness of such conduct, and compliance with the directive is expected by 15 June.

According to the social media policy, police personnel must not post, comment on or share any confidential information related to suspects, arrested individuals or ongoing trials. They are prohibited from making inflammatory or derogatory remarks about victims, suspects or any individual or group.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora adivsory on posting reels on social media in uniform

The guidelines also ban posts that could be seen as against national interest or internal security. Content that is illegal, obscene, derogatory or in violation of conduct rules is strictly not allowed.

Police personnel are also cautioned against engaging in or posting about religious or political activities. Participation in groups that promote any religion or agitate on the basis of caste, creed or sub-caste is considered illegal. Additionally, they are barred from expressing views on political matters or joining any political campaign.