Delhi's 'Run for Unity' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary: Key traffic restrictions announced.

New Delhi:

Delhi gears up for the 'Run for Unity' on Saturday (November 22), honouring the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To ensure smooth traffic management and public safety, Delhi Traffic Police has announced a series of restrictions and diversions around the Pitampura area in the national capital.

Event overview

The event will see nearly 2,000 participants running along a pre-defined route from DDA Sports Complex on Maya Muni Ram Marg to the MCD Parking at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Commercial Complex near Road No. 44, Pitampura. The event is scheduled between 8:30 am and 12:00 noon.

Roads to avoid

To facilitate the run, several roads will experience temporary restrictions and diversions. Commuters are advised to avoid traveling on the following roads during event hours-

Maya Muni Ram Marg

Lala Jagat Narain Marg

Road No. 44, Pitampura

M2K Road

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on these routes until the event concludes.

Advisory for motorists

The Traffic Police urges motorists to follow signage and instructions given by officers deployed along diversion points. Travelers should plan their journeys in advance, use alternate routes, and avoid restricted roads to prevent delays.

Parking guidelines

Parking will be available only in designated areas. No roadside parking will be permitted on Maya Muni Ram Marg, Lala Jagat Narain Marg, or Road No. 44. Any vehicles found parked illegally will be towed away, and the owners will be prosecuted as per traffic regulations.

Appeal to the public

Residents are requested to avoid unnecessary travel near the event area during the activity. Citizens should stay vigilant and immediately report any unattended objects or suspicious movements to the nearest police personnel or at helpline numbers. Delhi Traffic Police will provide real-time updates through its social media handles and official channels. Commuters are encouraged to stay connected for live traffic information throughout the day.