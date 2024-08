Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a joint operation with the police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Police's Special Cell has uncovered a terror module influenced by Al-Qaeda. The module was being led by Dr. Ishtiyaq from Ranchi and was reportedly planning several terror attacks across the country. Six suspected terrorists were arrested during weapons training in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while eight more suspects were detained for questioning in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.