Man arrested for assaulting doctors, misbehaving with staff in Delhi

Amid the ongoing uproar over security measures for healthcare professionals following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, another major incident has surfaced from Delhi, where healthcare professionals have faced assault.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Northeast Delhi's Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where a man identified as Israr, 56, was arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and misbehaving with nursing staff while seeking treatment for his wife on Wednesday.

Details of the incident

Dr. Rajneesh, a junior resident at the hospital, provided details of the incident, stating that Israr brought his ailing wife to the hospital, where she received appropriate medical treatment based on her condition.

"But Israr refused the prescribed treatment and insisted on his own method of treatment. When the hospital staff declined to follow his suggestions, he became violent and began misbehaving with the doctors," Dr. Rajneesh explained.

"We tried to calm him down, but he started abusing us and assaulted some of us. He also misbehaved with our nursing staff," the doctor added.

Additional details in the FIR

Meanwhile, in addition to the doctor's testimony, the FIR filed against Israr, in connection to the incident, noted that he not only caused a disturbance but also shouted on the hospital premises, disrupting the treatment of other patients. He allegedly damaged government property, forcefully entered the doctors' duty room, and incited others to attack the medical staff.

The FIR further also alleges that Israr assaulted doctors in the duty room and referenced the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, questioning why Delhi medics were concerned about it.

Ongoing Investigation

Moreover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey stated that an FIR under IPC sections 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty), and 353 (use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) was registered at the New Usmanpur Police Station and further investigation into the case is currently underway.