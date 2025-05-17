Delhi Police recovers 76 lost mobile phones in major operation, returns them to owners Delhi Police used its CEIR system, which enables tracking of lost or stolen mobile phones through IMEI numbers, to trace and retrieve the lost mobile phones.

In a commendable achievement, teams from the New Delhi district police have successfully recovered 76 lost mobile phones, marking a significant step in safeguarding citizens' property. The recoveries are the result of sustained efforts made over the past month by police personnel across various stations, with the assistance of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The CEIR system, which enables tracking of lost or stolen mobile phones through IMEI numbers, was effectively utilised by the district teams to trace and retrieve the devices from multiple locations. The recovered mobile phones were returned to their owners based on lost complaint filed by people across police stations in various districts.

The breakdown of recoveries by police stations is as follows:

Here is a table showing the number of mobile phones recovered, listed police station-wise:

Sl. No. Police Station Mobile Phones Recovered 1 Kartavya Path 38 2 Tughlak Road 10 3 Tilak Marg 7 4 Chanakya Puri 4 5 South Avenue 4 6 Barakhamba Road 3 7 North Avenue 3 8 Connaught Place 3 9 Mandir Marg 2 10 Parliament Street 1 11 Cyber 1 Total 76

In a statement, police said the operation reflects the Delhi Police's unwavering commitment to public service and the protection of personal property. The teams worked diligently, combining investigative skill with advanced technology to track and recover the devices, offering relief to the people who had lost them.

Officials reiterated their resolve to continue using digital tools and proactive policing strategies to address such concerns, ensuring that public trust in law enforcement remains strong.