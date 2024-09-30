Prohibitory orders under section 163 of BNSS imposed in Delhi | Check full list of restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora

Based on inputs regarding the increased likelihood of protests, demonstrations, and campaigns by multiple organizations across Delhi in the first week of October 2024, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on Monday (September 30) announced the implementation of Section 163 of BNSS at several locations in Delhi, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Commissioner’s Office elaborated on the reasoning behind the move. It cited knowing the sensitive atmosphere of Delhi from the law and order situation especially amid the ongoing political tensions in the region over various issues, including proposed amendments to the Waqf Board, the Shahi Idgah issue, pending DUSU election results, assembly elections in two states, and upcoming festivals, the Delhi Police has implemented Section 163 of BNSS in the districts of New Delhi, North, and Central, as well as police stations with jurisdiction over Delhi’s state borders, for six days.

"In view of the above, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, in exercise of the powers conferred to me by Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), as per the Government of India's Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi's notification no 2654 dated 16.07.2024, hereby issue this written order for the districts of New Delhi, North, and Central, as well as all police stations with jurisdiction over Delhi's state borders, for a period of six days, from 30/09/2024 to 5/10/2024. The order prohibits: (i) the assembly of five or more unauthorized persons; (ii) carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc.; (iii) sit-ins or dharnas in any public area, with violations punishable under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023," the Commissioner’s office stated.



