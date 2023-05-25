New Parliament inauguration: Delhi Police prepares blue print for multi-layer security for May 28 event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police lays blue print for May 28 security arrangements

New Parliament inauguration: A high-level meeting at Delhi Police headquarters has been called on Thursday regarding security arrangements for May 28 when the new Parliament building will be inaugurated and the agitating wrestlers are also expected to hold a mahapanchayat.

While more than 20 Opposition parties have announced a boycott of the ceremony on May 28, demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not PM Narendra Modi do the inauguration. However, SAD, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJD have confirmed their participation. The protesting wrestlers have also announced that the scheduled mahapanchayat outside the new Parliament building on May 28 will be held under the leadership of women and youth, and any big decision on the future course of action will henceforth be taken by them.

Considering such a situation, the Delhi Police senior officials are expected to hold a high-level meeting at Delhi Police headquarters today regarding security arrangements for the particular day. Police will be increasing security, especially in New Delhi District. Roads leading to the venue will be barricaded and the boarding districts will have multi-layer security checkpoints.