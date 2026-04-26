Delhi Police constable opens fire at labourers in Dwarka; One dead

New Delhi:

A Delhi Police Constable opened fire at a group of labourers following an altercation in Dwarka which resulted to a dead of one person and another got injured, as per police sources. Delhi Police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation.

As per sources, the incident happened around 2 am in Jafarpur Kalan village, Dwarka when some labourers were partying, and an argument broke out over the loud noise which led to this tragic incident. According to the police, Head Constable Neeraj's home is located on the main road of Jafarpur Kala, while some laborers live inside the colony.

The investigation is underway to determine whether the constable was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The accused constable is absconding and the police have initiated search operations to nab accused. The labourer’s body will be handed over to his family following a post-mortem, as per police.

Karol Bagh shooting incident

Recently, in a shooting incident in Karol Bagh, one person got injured. The firing took place between 2.30-3 am near Kalka Das Chowk on Faiz Road. Police and forensic officials have begun a probe in this connection and found some bullet shells. Police said they received a call from the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at 3:55 AM regarding Rohit, a resident of Than Singh Nagar in Anand Parbat, who was admitted with a gunshot injury.

During the initial enquiry, officials determined that the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Karol Bagh Police Station. The victim remains under observation and has provided preliminary information about the suspects.

Police said a case of attempt to murder is being registered and further investigation is underway.

The crime scene was examined by a forensic team, which recovered 2 empty cartridges and 1 live round, indicating that 3 shots were fired.

Man stabbed to death in Burari

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly stabbed by 3 minors following a dispute in north Delhi’s Burari area. According to his family, the victim had recently been involved in a quarrel with one of the boys. All 3 accused have been apprehended, police added.

A PCR call was received at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, reporting that a man had been stabbed by a group of boys near Kamal Vihar and was bleeding heavily.

A police team reached Nala Road near Gali No 10 in West Kamal Vihar and found a pool of blood along with a blood-stained knife at the scene.

The injured man, identified as Pankaj, a local resident, was taken by his relatives to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was later shifted to the mortuary. He is survived by his parents and sister.

Also Read: Delhi: One injured in firing on Faiz Road in Karol Bagh, probe on