Delhi Police busts surgery scam as fake doctors operate without qualification; four held | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Delhi crime: Following the arrest of four people, including two fake doctors, for their alleged involvement in the surgery of two patients who died in the clinic in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, the police are looking into the possible involvement of another doctor from Faridabad, sources said on Friday (November 17). On Thursday, the arrested accused - Neeraj Agarwal, who runs the Agarwal Medical Centre, Jaspreet Singh (both MBBS doctors), Agarwal's wife Pooja and former laboratory technician Mahender Singh - were again produced in a court, which sent them to five-day police custody.

According to the police sources, during the course of investigation, the name of another doctor also emerged hailing from Faridabad, who used also used to conduct multiple surgeries at the clinic.

"We may book the doctor from Faridabad too if he is found to be involved in the racket," a police officer said, adding they are also investigating the possible role of a few other persons who were in touch with the accused.

Most surgeries were mostly performed for gallbladder stone removal or caesarean deliveries.

The police had said Agarwal would take the help of non-qualified people, including his wife and former laboratory technician Mahender Singh, while performing surgeries and Jaspreet Singh would make fake surgery notes.

Recoveries from Agarwal's residence

During searches at Agarwal's residence and clinic, police said, they have seized 414 prescription slips containing only signatures of doctors after leaving considerable space at the top, two registers containing details of the patients whose medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) was conducted at the clinic, and several banned medicines and injections.

The police investigation revealed that seven complaints were submitted to the Delhi Medical Council against Agarwal Medical Centre, Neeraj and Pooja Agarwal since 2016.

The patients had died due to alleged negligence in all the cases, the police said.

The accused were arrested following complaints received in October. The police have also written to the Medical Council to cancel the licence of Agarwal Medical Centre.

Police sources said they may further add sections related to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act in the case.

(With PTI inputs)