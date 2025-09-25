Delhi Police arrests 25 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India Delhi: Investigators revealed that the arrested individuals primarily relied on the IMO mobile app to connect with their families in Bangladesh. Widely used for international calling, the app allowed them to maintain regular contact despite living in India without legal documents.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have arrested around 25 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing in India without valid documents. According to officials, the arrests took place in South Delhi, where the group had been living for an extended period of time.

Composition of the group

Among those detained, 13 are women and 12 are men. Police sources revealed that these individuals had been residing in the capital city for several years, blending into local communities to avoid detection.

Communication through apps

Investigators disclosed that the detainees largely depended on the IMO mobile application to stay in touch with people back in Bangladesh. The app, often used for international calls, reportedly enabled them to maintain frequent communication with their families despite their illegal residency status in India.

Deportation plans

Authorities have confirmed that the detained individuals will soon be deported back to Bangladesh after completing the required legal formalities. Efforts are underway to process their cases in accordance with immigration laws and coordinate with Bangladeshi authorities for a smooth repatriation.

More details are awaited in this regard.