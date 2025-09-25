Delhi Police arrests 25 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India.

Delhi Police have arrested around 25 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing in India without valid documents. According to officials, the arrests took place in South Delhi, where the group had been living for an extended period of time.
Composition of the group
Among those detained, 13 are women and 12 are men. Police sources revealed that these individuals had been residing in the capital city for several years, blending into local communities to avoid detection.
Communication through apps
Investigators disclosed that the detainees largely depended on the IMO mobile application to stay in touch with people back in Bangladesh. The app, often used for international calls, reportedly enabled them to maintain frequent communication with their families despite their illegal residency status in India.
Deportation plans
Authorities have confirmed that the detained individuals will soon be deported back to Bangladesh after completing the required legal formalities. Efforts are underway to process their cases in accordance with immigration laws and coordinate with Bangladeshi authorities for a smooth repatriation.
More details are awaited in this regard.