Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Police arrest driver of Audi car in accident near Bhikaji Cama Place

Delhi: Police arrest driver of Audi car in accident near Bhikaji Cama Place

Delhi: An Audi lost control, crossed the divider, and collided with a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga travelling from the opposite direction. The driver of the Ertiga died in the crash.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Devanshe Pandey
New Delhi
Published : Jan 12, 2025 12:03 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 12:03 IST
Delhi
Image Source : X Police arrest Audi car driver in Bhikaji Cama accident

Police have arrested the absconding Audi driver the road accident that took place on Saturday in Safdarjung Enclave area of ​​South West Delhi. The accused has been identified as Paras Pathania (24), who recently returned from Canada. According to the police, Paras was returning from the club of a five-star hotel. In the accident, a 28-year-old man was killed.

Alcohol consumption being investigated

Police are now investigating the case by taking a blood sample of the accused to find out whether he was undewr the influence of alcohol or not. 

The horrific accident that killed a 28-year-old man, the Audi was coming from South Ex, while Ertiga was coming from Dhaula Kuan. The collision was so severe that the Ertiga was completely sabotaged. The Ertiga driver was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead. The Audi driver absconded from the accident spot. 

According to the police, at around 6:30 am on Saturday, information about an accident at Ring Road, opposite the World Trade Centre was received at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station and a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Upon reaching the scene, the police team learned that a white Ertiga car travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was hit by a silver Audi coming from the opposite direction. The Audi jumped the road divider, causing the collision. The occupant of the Audi fled the scene after the accident," said a senior police officer.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the car driver. A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causes death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added

ALSO READ | Delhi: Driver dies as two cars collides with each other at flyover near Bhikaji Cama Place | Video

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement