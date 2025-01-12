Delhi: Police arrest driver of Audi car in accident near Bhikaji Cama Place

Follow us on Image Source : X Police arrest Audi car driver in Bhikaji Cama accident

Police have arrested the absconding Audi driver the road accident that took place on Saturday in Safdarjung Enclave area of ​​South West Delhi. The accused has been identified as Paras Pathania (24), who recently returned from Canada. According to the police, Paras was returning from the club of a five-star hotel. In the accident, a 28-year-old man was killed.

Alcohol consumption being investigated

Police are now investigating the case by taking a blood sample of the accused to find out whether he was undewr the influence of alcohol or not.

The horrific accident that killed a 28-year-old man, the Audi was coming from South Ex, while Ertiga was coming from Dhaula Kuan. The collision was so severe that the Ertiga was completely sabotaged. The Ertiga driver was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead. The Audi driver absconded from the accident spot.

According to the police, at around 6:30 am on Saturday, information about an accident at Ring Road, opposite the World Trade Centre was received at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station and a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Upon reaching the scene, the police team learned that a white Ertiga car travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was hit by a silver Audi coming from the opposite direction. The Audi jumped the road divider, causing the collision. The occupant of the Audi fled the scene after the accident," said a senior police officer.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the car driver. A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causes death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added

