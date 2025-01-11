Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
  4. Delhi: Driver dies as two cars collides with each other at flyover near Bhikaji Cama Place | Video

Delhi: Driver dies as two cars collides with each other at flyover near Bhikaji Cama Place | Video

Delhi: As per police report, there was no one other than the drivers in both the cars at the time of accident.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Published : Jan 11, 2025 10:05 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 10:31 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: Man dies as two cars collides with each other at flyover near Bhikaji Cama Place.

Delhi: The two cars collided with each other at the flyover near Bhikaji Cama Place in the national capital today (January 11). The driver of a car died when it collided with another car (luxury vehicle) on the road in the Safdarjung Enclave area of ​​South West Delhi. The driver of the other car is absconding. The matter is being investigated. 

"According to the investigation so far, there was no one other than the drivers in both the cars," said Delhi Police. 

More details are awaited in this regard.

