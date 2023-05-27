Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Petrol pump employee refuses to accept Rs 2,000 note, man files complaint

Delhi news: A man filed a complaint against an employee of a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 in the national capital after the attendant allegedly refused to accept a Rs 2,000 note, police said today (May 27). A complaint regarding the matter was received at Kotla police station on Friday (May 26), a senior police officer said.

The complainant stated that he went to a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 to fill petrol in his scooter. He gave a Rs 2,000 note against a bill of Rs 400, but the petrol pump attendant refused to take the note, the officer said.

The officer said that the complaint is being examined. "We have initiated an inquiry into the matter," the official added.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.



