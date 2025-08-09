Delhi-NCR weather updates: Flight ops hit, red alert issued as heavy rains lash capital | Video Delhi-NCR weather updates: Because of the intense rainfall, waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including RK Puram, Shastri Bhawan, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, Bharat Mandapam's Gate no 7 and Mathura Road.

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in parts of the National Capital Region, forcing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert in the entire national capital.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Because of the intense rainfall, waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including RK Puram, Shastri Bhawan, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, Bharat Mandapam's Gate no 7 and Mathura Road.

It also noted that no rainfall was recorded in Delhi in the past 24 hours, and the relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent at 8.30 am and 56 per cent at 5.30 pm. Besides, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 'moderate' category at 116 on Friday in Delhi.

Flight operations hit

The heavy rainfall has also hit flight operations in Delhi, with data from Flightradar showing that 105 flights were delayed on Saturday morning. On Friday night, the Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers, saying its "on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free".

"For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," it said in an 'X' post.

Rainfall, thunderstorms to continue in Delhi

The weather department has predicted that rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected to continue in Delhi and its neighbouring areas till August 14. In addition to this, the IMD believes that the temperature will hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius till August 14.

The Skymet Weather Services has said that a circulation will likely form over southwest Uttar Pradesh, which may pull "monsoon trough closer to Delhi" for the next three days. This may lead trigger stray showers, but there will be no widespread rain in the region.

"It is expected to run close to Delhi for the next three days. This system is not getting any support from other features and so, the weather activity will remain limited," Skymet said in a statement.

"A monsoon low pressure will form over the Bay of Bengal around 13th August. Its subsequent movement inland will rejuvenate the monsoon activity for the country in general," it said, while adding that decent showers are expected in Delhi-NCR in the second half of August.