Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain lashes several regions amid IMD's orange alert The skies darkened and heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening. The weather department also forecasted moderate rain and thunderstorms across neighbouring regions in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

New Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening which led to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for various regions of the capital. According to the IMD, districts including North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi and Gurugram were expected to be affected by the evening showers.

IMD's weather advisory

In its afternoon advisory, the IMD had also extended its alert to nearby regions including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Farukhnagar, Bagpat and Khekhra, predicting light to moderate rainfall. The department further stated that thunderstorms and light rain are also likely in areas such as Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Fatehabad, Panipat, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal and Nuh. The weather office also mentioned chances of rain and lightning activity in parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, including Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Pilakhua, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji and Dholpur.

Flight services hit

The heavy rains also impacted both air and road traffic. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected, with several departures and arrivals delayed. Delhi Airport authorities said in a statement that "due to adverse weather conditions, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted," adding that on-ground teams were coordinating with airlines to manage the situation and minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Traffic chaos and waterlogging hit key stretches

The downpour caused widespread waterlogging in several low-lying areas, including parts of South Extension, Moolchand, Lajpat Nagar and Tilak Bridge. Major arterial routes such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and Mathura Road witnessed long traffic jams as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace during peak hours. Municipal authorities said emergency response teams had been deployed to clear clogged drains and assist stranded commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police also issued advisories, asking motorists to avoid flooded routes and drive with caution.

Delhi weather on Tuesday

The Capital woke up to a wet Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal. The weather office had forecast light rain during the day due to the impact of a Western Disturbance affecting the region. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the city's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall, while the Palam and Ridge stations received 11 mm and 11.7 mm, respectively, according to the IMD. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 68 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI falls in the satisfactory category.

ALSO READ: 10,245 housing units launched in Delhi-NCR in Q3 2025, 87% of them are in Gurugram