10,245 housing units launched in Delhi-NCR in Q3 2025, 87% of them are in Gurugram On the ground, the strongest activity is clustered in New Gurgaon and along the Dwarka Expressway, which together account for over 40 per cent of fresh supply.

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR’s housing market continues to reflect the region’s evolving urban aspirations, where infrastructure growth, lifestyle enhancements, and buyer sentiment often dictate the pace of development. The latest quarter adds another layer to this story - between July and September 2025, the region recorded 10,245 new housing unit launches, with an overwhelming 87 per cent of them concentrated in Gurugram, as per Cushman and Wakefield’s report.

While the quarter-on-quarter rise of 12 per cent reflects healthy momentum, the 37 per cent dip, when compared to last year, signals a more complex market reality. It naturally prompts a deeper look—what is fueling Gurugram’s dominance, which submarkets are shaping supply, how are prices and rentals adjusting, and above all, whether this surge is sustainable in the long run.

Mid-end housing continues to dominate

Peeling back the layers of this supply surge reveals how developers are positioning themselves across segments and geographies. Mid-end housing continues to dominate with just over half of the new launches, followed by high-end at 26 per cent and luxury at 22 per cent. Interestingly, while luxury still commands a sizable share, its pipeline has shrunk nearly 30 per cent compared to last year—a sign that developers may be recalibrating in response to a more cautious demand environment.

On the ground, the strongest activity is clustered in New Gurgaon and along the Dwarka Expressway, which together account for over 40 per cent of fresh supply. The appeal is clear: these submarkets offer better connectivity to Delhi and the airport, emerging infrastructure, and relatively more affordable land parcels than the city’s core. For buyers, it translates into larger homes and better amenities at prices that still carry significant appreciation potential, while for developers, it reflects a calculated bet on where the next wave of urban expansion will unfold.

According to Kapil Chug, Vice President- Sales, RISE Infraventures, the Delhi-NCR market continues to be the bellwether of India’s housing sector, and Q3 numbers reflect both its strength and its evolving dynamics.

"Gurugram accounting for nearly 87 per cent of new launches underscores the city’s unrivalled dominance, but it also raises the question of balance across the wider NCR. Developers are clearly chasing demand where infrastructure, corporate presence, and lifestyle amenities converge. While Noida and Greater Noida are showing steady traction, the investor and end-user confidence that Gurugram commands is unmatched. For the broader region, this concentration is both a marker of success and a reminder of the need for diversification,” Chug said.

Gurugram at forefront of NCR’s real estate landscape

Moreover, beneath the numbers lies a confluence of factors that continue to propel Gurugram to the forefront of NCR’s real estate landscape. Its premium infrastructure and proximity to corporate hubs make it a magnet for developers and end-users. Connectivity improvements—ranging from expressways to metro extensions—have made peripheral zones increasingly viable. At the same time, affordability pressures are nudging developers outward, as homebuyers seek larger units at better value.

Dr Vishesh Rawat, VP & Head of Marketing, Sales & CRM, M2K Group, said that the Delhi-NCR housing market continues to grow steadily, with Gurugram leading the way in new launches.

"Among its emerging corridors, the Dwarka Expressway is drawing particular attention. In Sector 104, for instance, luxury buyers are looking for homes that feel private and comfortable, yet stay well-connected to the city’s core. What’s driving interest here isn’t just lifestyle appeal—it’s also the investment potential. With steady price growth, active sales, and ongoing social infrastructure development, we believe the Dwarka Expressway will continue being the choice for those seeking both a quality home and a strong long-term return,” Rawat added.

"The 10,245 new housing units launched in Delhi NCR in Q3 2025 reaffirm the region’s strong growth trajectory, with Gurugram accounting for the lion’s share. Within Gurugram, the DEW continues to dominate new launches, supported by world class infrastructure, seamless connectivity to Delhi and IGI airport and rapid progress on the expressway project. This corridor is not just driving supply but also witnessing healthy absorption, underscoring its position as NCR's most promising real estate hub," Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments, concluded.