Delhi-NCR weather: Fresh spell of rain lashes region, 29 trains running late due to fog in North India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR wakes up to moderate rain on Thursday morning.

Delhi-NCR rains: Delhi-NCR woke up to a refreshing spell of rain on Thursday morning as it offered a much-needed respite from the dense fog that had blanketed the region just a day before. The fresh showers brought clarity to the air and reduced the thick blanket of fog that had disrupted visibility and daily activities on January 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast rainfall for January 15 and 16 in the region, accurately predicting its impact on improving air quality. The rain has acted as a natural purifier, giving Delhiites a breath of cleaner air amidst the ongoing winter chill.

Thursday’s weather brought a noticeable dip in temperatures, with the minimum settling around 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum hovering at a chilly 17 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, this trend is likely to persist and Delhi-NCR residents can expect a sharper dip in the temperature on Friday.

Several trains running late

Meanwhile, as many as 29 trains to the national capital are running late due to the dense fog in several regions in North India, as per Indian Railways. The heavy fog has significantly reduced visibility, creating challenges for train operations and leaving passengers stranded or delayed. Indian Railways has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure passenger safety during foggy conditions. Trains are being operated with additional precautions, including reduced speeds, deployment of fog safety devices, and frequent communication between train drivers and control centres, railways added.

Schools shifted to hybrid mode

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi government issued orders to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and XI. The decision has been taken following the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 due to the increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. The order applies to all government, government-aided, unaided recognized private schools under DOE, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi traffic advisory issued for Republic Day parade rehearsals: Check dates, list of routes to avoid