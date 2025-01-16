Delhi traffic advisory issued for Republic Day parade rehearsals: Check dates, list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi traffic advisory issued for Republic Day parade rehearsals.

A Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and special traffic arrangements have been made to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of Republic Day parade rehearsals on Kartavya Path. Delhi Traffic Police said the special arrangements have been made for January 17, 18, 20, and 21, it said.

Delhi traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

As per the Delhi traffic advisory, restrictions have been placed at the Kartavyapath—Rafi Marg crossing, Kartavyapath—Janpath crossing, Kartavyapath—Mansingh Road crossing, and Kartavyapath—C—Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check route diversions

People going from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa can take Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Ral Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilaya Marg, it said.

For people travelling from east to southwest Delhi, Ring Road can take the Vande Matram Marg.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path or going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, roundabout RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi, the advisory added.

