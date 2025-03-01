Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rainfall, clouds to clad national capital today The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky over the national capital on March 1(today). The rains lashed the national capital due to western disturbances that have led to weather changes in north India.

Delhi on early Saturday morning, woke up to drizzles, making the weather pleasant. The light rains come after similar weather was seen in the national capital on Friday (February 28). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has not issued any warnings and has predicted partly cloudy weather throughout the day.

Along with Delhi, several areas of the NCR, including Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed light rains. Earlier on Friday evening also, light rainfall lashed the national capital, and nearby regions including Noida and Haryana, also witnessed rainfall, adding to cool weather conditions.