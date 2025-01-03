Stage 3 GRAP restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR as air pollution worsens

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution in New Delhi.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday revived the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and NCR as air pollution levels soared. Thick smog blanketed the national capital, and its 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 371, placing it in the "very poor" category.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology point to further air quality deterioration. In response, CAQM directed officials to immediately implement the Stage 3 restrictions to mitigate the impact.

Key restrictions under GRAP Stage 3 are:

Construction prohibited : All unnecessary construction and demolition work is prohibited.

: All unnecessary construction and demolition work is prohibited. Education : Classrooms through fifth grade should switch to a hybrid mode, and parents can opt for online education.

: Classrooms through fifth grade should switch to a hybrid mode, and parents can opt for online education. Vehicle ban : Restrictions have been imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and NCR regions, with exemptions for disabled persons.

: Restrictions have been imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and NCR regions, with exemptions for disabled persons. Goods transport: Non-essential diesel vehicles that are medium goods vehicles of BS-IV or above are prohibited in Delhi.

The reimposition of these measures aims to curb rising pollution levels and prevent the situation from worsening further.

