Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress fields Alka Lamba against CM Atishi in Kalkaji

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has been fielded against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 17:16 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 17:27 IST
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Alka Lamba and Delhi Chief Minister Alka Lamba.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Congress in an official statement on Friday fielded All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly election from the Kalkaji constituency. Lamba has been fielded against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. 

The AICC press release stated, "The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Alka Lamba as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 – Kalkaji constituency." 

